Man faces charges after 33 malnourished dogs found inside his East Village apartment

Police discovered 33 neglected dogs in a Manhattan apartment. (ASPCA)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man in Manhattan is facing charges after police say dozens of malnourished dogs were discovered inside his apartment.

Police said 57-year-old Ivan Paredes kept 33 Shih Tzus in poor conditions inside his East 13th Street apartment in the East Village.

The dogs were found to be malnourished and covered in feces when police were called to the apartment for a wellness check on Monday afternoon.

Neighbors had reported dogs barking and a strong odor coming from the apartment.

All 33 Shih Tzus are now under the care of the ASPCA.

"This situation is a reminder that every New Yorker can make a difference for animals by reporting suspected cruelty to the police," Vice President of ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement Howard Lawrence said. "Thanks to the quick response of the NYPD, these dogs are now safe and have a second chance to find a loving home in the future."

Paredes has been charged with animal neglect.

