ANIMAL RESCUE

Deaf puppy rescued from hole in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Crowds cheered moments after a deaf puppy was rescued from a 50-foot hole in Huntsville-Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --
After 30 hours of effort, volunteers were able to rescue a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama.

Volunteers erupted in cheers as the pup - named Toffee - was pulled out of the narrow hole around midnight Saturday with the help of a snare and some food.

Toffee fell into the inches-wide space around 5 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters, cave rescue crews and plumbers joined the rescue effort, lowering nets, snares and food to try to retrieve Toffee.

"Y'all this is a miracle," Karen Smith, the puppy's foster mother, told reporters. Video footage showed the white puppy wagging her tail as Smith cuddled her.

Huntsville television stations drew thousands of followers as they live-streamed the recovery efforts.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrescueanimal rescuepuppyAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News