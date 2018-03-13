PETS & ANIMALS

Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin

(June Lara)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin, the airline confirmed to ABC News.

A passenger on the Houston-to-New York City flight posted on Facebook that a flight attendant "insisted" the dog be placed in the overhead compartment.

"They assured the safety of the family's pet," June Lara wrote. "So wearily, the mother agreed."


The dog remained in the bin for the three-hour flight and was not given any water, according to Lara. Upon landing at LaGuardia Airport, Lara said the dog was unresponsive.

The airline said in a statement to ABC News it assumes full responsibility for the incident.

They could not say if anyone has been disciplined as a result of the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.

United Airlines statement:
"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

According to Department of Transportation statistics on animal incidents on U.S. carriers, United has the highest rate of incidents involving loss, injury or death of animals during air transportation, with 2.24 incidents every 10,000 animals transported.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsUnited Airlinespetdog
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Aging kangaroo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis
Man discovers massive whale bones along NJ beach
Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at LI home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man crushed to death using forklift in Queens
LI volunteer firefighters accused of starting 5 fires
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
3 SoHo buildings evacuated due to carbon monoxide after transformer fire
Video: 14-year-old chased, attacked by 6 in Bronx
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
Murphy to triple spending on NJ Transit, infrastructure
Show More
Escaped NJ prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later
Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras
Woman fatally struck by school bus
Tillerson out as secretary of state, may have found out on Twitter
Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in corruption trial
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos