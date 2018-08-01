PETS & ANIMALS

DogSpots launched at some New York Thruway service areas

Traveling with your pet but don't want to leave them in the car when you go into a Service Area? A Brooklyn-based company has partnered with the New York Thruway to help!

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
DogSpots are now located at 10 New York Thruway Service Areas.

It's a way to shelter and protect your dog while on the go.

A Brooklyn woman, Chelsea Brownridge, was inspired to launch DogSpot for her dog, Winston, because it was difficult to take him around the city. Many places don't allow dogs inside.

DogSpots are state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries placed at the entrance of locations where dogs are prohibited.

Learn more at dogparker.com.

DogSpots can be found at the following Thruway Service Areas:

Pattersonville
Oneida
Chittenango
Junius Ponds
Clifton Springs
New Baltimore
Ulster
Plattekill
Sloatsburg
Ardsley

DogSpot is also expanding beyond New York City to places around the country.

Some cities that will be launched within the year include: Los Angeles, CA; Washington, DC; Boston, MA; San Jose, CA; Orlando, FL; Kansas City, MO; Columbus, OH; Chattanooga, TN; Jersey City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Columbia, SC; West Palm Beach, FL; Southampton, NY; and New Rochelle, NY.

