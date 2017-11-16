Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building

There were terrifying moments at a school in India, when a leopard got inside and attacked several people.
The leopard was apparently hiding out in the empty school building when maintenance workers arrived and found it. They panicked, and the big cat mauled four men.
It took about an hour for a veterinary team to arrive. The team was able to tranquilize the animal, and bring it to a nearby zoo.
No children were hurt.
