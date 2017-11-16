PETS & ANIMALS

Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on a leopard who attacked several people after getting inside a school in India.

Eyewitness News
There were terrifying moments at a school in India, when a leopard got inside and attacked several people.

The leopard was apparently hiding out in the empty school building when maintenance workers arrived and found it. They panicked, and the big cat mauled four men.

It took about an hour for a veterinary team to arrive. The team was able to tranquilize the animal, and bring it to a nearby zoo.

No children were hurt.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal attackindia
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
K9 honored with Purple Heart for bravery
Bird stuck in nose of American Airlines jet after striking it
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Video: Close encounter with humpback whale off Jersey Shore
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
Man robbed of nearly $200K in the Bronx
Father fatally stabbed defending son from sneaker robbery
Woman run over by dump truck, hospitalized
Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for information
Report: Mass murderer Charles Manson hospitalized
Good news! Bus service resumes for some in Nassau County
EXCLUSIVE: Guard stabbed in police-involved shooting speaks out
Show More
Exclusive: Teacher speaks out about failing kids over pledge
Aussie admiring ESB's rainbow lights falls to death
Police: Wife of California gunman found dead in home
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter on 'GMA'
Suspects wanted in engagement ring thefts in NYC
More News
Top Video
This perfect view of Macy's parade costs $$$$
Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for information
EXCLUSIVE: Guard stabbed in police-involved shooting speaks out
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
More Video