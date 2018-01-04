PETS & ANIMALS

Lucky strike: Adorable Goldendoodle loves to bowl

Blake the bowling Goldendoodle shows he's got game. (KTRK)

EMMETT, Washington --
If you're ever looking for a bowling buddy, you may want to team up with a dog named Blake.

The 8-month-old Goldendoodle was taught how to bowl when he was 12 weeks old by his owner, Katelyn "KT" Simpson, who runs a bowling alley.

"As soon as he got tall enough to reach the ramp, we put a ball up there, and we tried just to see what happens and he loved it," Simpson said.

Simpson has been bowling since she was 3 years old and was part of the USA Junior National team in 2015.

She says Blake's skills aren't too shabby, either.

"I think his high game is like a 93," Simpson said. "He gets strikes every once in a while, pretty good spare shooter."

She plans to teach her new puppy, Adam, how to bowl when he's a little older.

