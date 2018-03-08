A mother and her infant son were injured when they were attacked by a pit bull on Long Island Thursday, police said.The 36-year-old woman and her two-month-old child were visiting a residence in Elmont at about 12 p.m.The woman knocked on the door and once the homeowner opened the door, police say two pit bulls ran out.One of the dogs attacked the mother, biting her in the leg and causing serious injuries.The animal then bit the boy in the face and head. He underwent surgery for facial lacerations and a cranium injury.Both dogs were removed by Nassau County Police and the town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and are currently at the shelter.----------