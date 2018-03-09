Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at LI home

PIT BULL ATTACK

Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at home in Elmont

It happend on Long Island. The 2-month-old baby sustained wounds to his face.

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --
A mother and her infant son were injured when they were attacked by a pit bull on Long Island Thursday.

The 36-year-old woman and her 2-month-old child were visiting their landlady in Elmont around noon. The victims live in the basement apartment of her home.

Authorities saud when the landlady opened the door, two pit bulls ran out.

One of the dogs reportedly attacked the mother, biting her in the leg and causing serious injuries.

It then bit the boy in the face and head, authorities said.

He underwent surgery for facial lacerations and a cranium injury and is listed in critical condition.

"Injuries are devastating and very, very serious," said Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun of the Nassau Police Department. "As you can imagine, the cranium area is still very, very undeveloped."

Both dogs were removed by Nassau County police to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.

Neighbors said they've noticed the dogs, but steered clear of them.

"They're just pretty aggressive dogs," a neighbor said. "They only come out in the morning or late at night when not many people are walking, and that's when she walks the dogs..I've never talked to the lady because she's always with the dogs. I don't approach her."

The dog owner declined to comment.

