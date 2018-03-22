PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey police officer responds to call of loose bull in Howell Township

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the Howell police officer who responded to a call of a loose bull. (Howell Township Police Department)

Eyewitness News
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police officers are trained to handle quite a bit while on the job, but an encounter with a loose bull presented quite the unique challenge for one officer in New Jersey.

Howell Police Patrolman John Louhier was tasked with responding to the call of a 500 pound bull on the loose on Oak Glen Road on Thursday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer stood behind a utility pole as he tried to lasso the animal with rope he had in his emergency go-bag.


It's unclear how the bull escaped or where it came from.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspolice officerbull on the looseMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Zoo welcomes adorable Humboldt Penguin chick
United Airlines suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
These five species are critically endangered
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
1 hurt, 2 buildings evacuated in Lower Manhattan manhole explosions
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Hotel video shows Las Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Show More
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Dow tanks more than 700 points amid fears of China trade war
More News
Top Video
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
More Video