PETS & ANIMALS

Penguin couple spotted snuggling on birthday date

An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date at Monterey Bay Aquarium. (Monterey Bay Aquarium)

MONTEREY, Calif. --
If you're searching for couple goals, look no further than the Monterey Bay Aquarium! An adorable penguin couple was spotted snuggling on a birthday date by the sea.

In a photo tweeted by the aquarium, Amigo the penguin can be seen getting close to Elizabeth the penguin on her 9th "hatchday."

The loving embrace was captured by aviculturist Kim Fukuda as the two gazed at the sea.


Aquarium staff said Elizabeth joined them in 2015 and is currently paired with Amigo, but is "still pretty independent and can be seen by herself a lot of the time."

See if you can spot the cute couple on the aquarium's live penguin camera below.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcute animalsmontery bay aquariumCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News