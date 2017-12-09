If you're thinking of giving that special someone a furry four-legged friend this holiday season, now's the time to act.Best Friends Animal Society is holding its bi-annual pet super adoption this weekend at the Meadowlands.More than 600 holiday ready dogs and cats from 30 nearby rescue groups and shelters will be available.The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meadowlands Expo Center.Admission is free and adoptions start at just $25.Pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.