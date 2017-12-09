PETS & ANIMALS

Pets up for adoption this weekend at Meadowlands Expo Center in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Pets are available for adoption at the Meadowlands Expo Center.

Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
If you're thinking of giving that special someone a furry four-legged friend this holiday season, now's the time to act.

Best Friends Animal Society is holding its bi-annual pet super adoption this weekend at the Meadowlands.

More than 600 holiday ready dogs and cats from 30 nearby rescue groups and shelters will be available.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meadowlands Expo Center.

Admission is free and adoptions start at just $25.

Pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsadoptionSecaucusNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Photographer creates elaborate Christmas cards with family dog
NYPD releases calendars for its 4-legged heroes
Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn
Video: Fat squirrel steals pricey goods left out for workers
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for some
Snow falling as winter blast moves into New York area
AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins' Stanton
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
Some NJ Transit service suspended after derailment
Gov. Cuomo's office dismisses FBI probe as 'charade'
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Show More
Trump trying to help push Roy Moore across finish line
Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in CT
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Cracked gas main burns Con Ed worker in Queens
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
More Video