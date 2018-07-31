PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull rescued after being chained to tree without food or water in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the story of a pit bull rescued in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rescuers saved an abandoned pit bull, who had been left chained to a tree in the woods without food or water in the Bronx.

Llana, a 1-year-old female pit bull, was all love and happiness Tuesday night, only 24 hours after getting rescued.

Sunday night, a jogger heard some barking deep in the woods near the Bronx River Parkway.

Troubled, the jogger went back Monday morning to check. Sure enough, the dog was still tied to the tree with no food or water.

Craig Fields was called. He runs New York Bully Crew, a pit bull rescue charity. He drove in from Suffolk County and despite the dog's initial aggression, he got the animal to trust him, and he took her home.

"I bribed her with food and that's how I got her off," he said. "I distracted her with a big burger."

In just one day, Llana had transformed from aggressive to affectionate, from growls to kisses.

Craig fears the owner was training the young dog to fight. Now he's re-training her to be a good family pet.

"Eventually she'll forget about what has happened to her and that's the beautiful thing about dogs, they live in the now," said Fields.

Llana will probably be ready for adoption in a few weeks. Given that she's so young, cute and affectionate, and given her sad story, they are now looking for a loving family to adopt the pit bull.

To fill out an application to adopt Llana, visit https://www.nybullycrew.org/

A hotline number has been established for anyone who sees an abandoned pit bull: 347-609-7300.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bullrescueanimal rescuedogBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News