  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
PETS & ANIMALS

Police investigating pit bull attack on the subway in Lower Manhattan

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are investigating a pit bull attack on the subway in Lower Manhattan after a dog latched onto a 22-year- old woman's shoe.

Eyewitnesses believe the people were the problem, not the pet. Now authorities are looking for the dog's owner.

In a 60 second video the pit bull can be seen latching onto a young woman's shoe and refusing to release until the sneaker comes off. Then the owner is seen throwing the shoe at the other riders.

"You should've had your dog in a bag, kennel, muzzle. It wasn't a service dog," said eyewitness Tahsyi Kyng.

It was 4 Friday afternoon. Tahsyi Kyng and his girlfriend were on the downtown #4 train to pick up their kids when a man entered the subway with his pit bull, Vinci.

"The dog sat on my foot and I really didn't mind it much,." said Tahsyi.

When room opened up across the aisle, I'm told the man sat down and put his dog on the seat. As the dog lay down, Tahsyi says the pet bumped a female passenger on the other side

"She was like, 'the dog don't belong on the seat, that's an animal, people belong on the seat, put the dog on the floor,' and he looked at her like, I'm not moving my ***ing dog'", said Tahsyi.

From there, it went downhill quickly. Tahsyi, who took the video, says the woman pushed the dog off the seat. The owner put him back up. She shoved the dog off again. The owner responded with fists.

"He was like don't touch my dog and he started hitting, they started fighting and everybody tried to break it up, the dog latched onto her," said Tahsyi.

In the struggle to get the dog off, other passengers are heard yelling at the owner to have the dog release.

As the train pulled into the Wall Street stop, the owner can be seen leaving with his pit bull. I'm told the conductor eventually came into the car to assist the female passenger.

"That dog was not vicious," said eyewitness Denise Leon. "It was just an incident that could have been avoided."

The MTA confirms non-service animals must be inside containers when riding mass transit.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspit bull attacksubwayLower ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Black rhino undergoes portable CT scan at Brookfield Zoo
Watch out! Goose attacks high school golfer
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Mini pony led police on short chase in Texas
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Video shows Port Authority official's rant at cops at NJ traffic stop
Baby sitter who tortured 1-year-old boy gets 23 years to life
Boy riding his bicycle in NJ fatally struck by truck
Rider slashed in dispute on Midtown subway platform
Bodega shuts down to protest travel ban ahead of SCOTUS hearing
Rapper Meek Mill freed after court order, goes to 76ers game
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in hospital
Gunman on the run after 2 Dallas officers critically wounded
Show More
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from multiple hospitals
Alleged drug lord brought from Colombia to NY to face charges
'Smallville' actress called slave 'master' granted bail
Suspects use stun gun in attempted robbery in Queens
Funeral held for retired priest who died after LI home invasion
More News