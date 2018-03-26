Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia

A dog is now back with its handler after being loose inside LaGuardia Airport and making a run for it on Sunday.Port Authority Police believe 'Beethoven' was a rescue dog that had recently arrived from Puerto Rico. Police had to get themselves dirty in order to catch him.While at a hangar, Beethoven broke free and ran onto one of the airport roads, and eventually into a fenced area.Officers had to cut an opening in the fence to leash 'Beethoven' and take him back to his handler.----------