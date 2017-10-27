OPIOIDS

Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2017.

ANDOVER, Massachusetts --
A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given a live-saving drug after an accidental overdose.

Peter Thibault was walking his 3-month-old dog, Zoey, in Andover last Friday, when she stuck her nose in cigarette box.

It turned out an opioid was inside and the yellow lab soon lost consciousness.

Thibault rushed her to a veterinary hospital, where doctors used several doses of Narcan to reverse the effects.

Zoey has since recovered.

"It could have been one of the kids in the neighborhood and that would have been devastating, little kids out here all the time," Thibault said.

President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsopioidsanimal newsdogsprescription drugsnarcanMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OPIOIDS
NYC expands counseling program to help with opioid crisis
President Trump to outline plan for fighting opioid addiction
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug at all pharmacies
Police: LI man found with cocaine, black opium, other drugs
More opioids
PETS & ANIMALS
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Video: New snow leopard cub revealed at Bronx Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Thousands still not home 5 years after Super Storm Sandy
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Man arrested for rape, murder of 13-month-old
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
VIDEO: Former cop crashes patrol car into ex-wife's house
Immigrant girl with cerebral palsy detained after surgery
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
More News
Top Video
The news team remembers Superstorm Sandy 5 years later
Women rescued after months lost at sea
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video