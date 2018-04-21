JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A rogue cat about to board a flight to China escaped and is currently on the loose in JFK Airport, according to Port Authority police.

As the passenger checked in, the cat, named Pepper, bolted and escaped into the upper structures of Terminal 4 Friday.


The passenger missed his or her flight.

Police, unfortunately, ended the search without finding Pepper. Anyone in JFK Airport who spots a black and white cat should contact Port Authority police.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportJamaicaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Customs officers seize cocaine hidden in liquor bottles at JFK Airport
Report: JFK Airport no longer one of the world's busiest
Delta flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
More jfk international airport
PETS & ANIMALS
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
Cat walks 12 miles to reunite with family, they drop him at shelter
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
Massive gator spotted roaming Texas neighborhood
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 seriously injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home
Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush processional
Funeral held for baby left for dead in garbage can
Baby killed in collision after driver runs red light
NYC streets go car-free
Roberta Flack rushes to hospital from Apollo Theater appearance
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
Show More
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing
Man breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment, takes a shower
Fire breaks out in Midtown high rise
Actress arrested in sex trafficking case
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
More News