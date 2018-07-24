PETS & ANIMALS

SPCA warns Long Island residents to protect pets after coyote sightings

Authorities on Long Island are warning residents to keep pets safe after a coyote was spotted roaming around Roslyn.

ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities on Long Island are warning residents to keep pets safe after a coyote was spotted roaming around Roslyn.

The Nassau County SPCA released images on Tuesday of a coyote spotted several weeks ago.

They said there is no need for alarm or panic, but pet owners can take steps to keep pets away from coyotes.

-Keep an especially close eye on small dogs and cats which may be more vulnerable. Supervise dogs, even if on a leash, especially at sunset and at night and keep cats inside.
-Do not feet pets outside in order to avoid attracting coyotes.
-Make certain that garbage is inaccessible to wildlife.
-Anyone who sees a coyote should dial 911. If confronted, stand tall and look large. If the coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises and throw sticks and stones. Do not run away.

Click here for more information from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

