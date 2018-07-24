ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) --Authorities on Long Island are warning residents to keep pets safe after a coyote was spotted roaming around Roslyn.
The Nassau County SPCA released images on Tuesday of a coyote spotted several weeks ago.
They said there is no need for alarm or panic, but pet owners can take steps to keep pets away from coyotes.
-Keep an especially close eye on small dogs and cats which may be more vulnerable. Supervise dogs, even if on a leash, especially at sunset and at night and keep cats inside.
-Do not feet pets outside in order to avoid attracting coyotes.
-Make certain that garbage is inaccessible to wildlife.
-Anyone who sees a coyote should dial 911. If confronted, stand tall and look large. If the coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises and throw sticks and stones. Do not run away.
