Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on Queens-bound A train

Video shows subway riders trying to get out of the way of a rat.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A moment caught on camera on a New York City subway train gave literal meaning to the term rat race.

Straphangers jumped up onto their seats to get away as a rat ran up and down the aisle of the subway car.

The incident happened last week on a Queens-bound A train.

The rodent managed to escape the train once the doors opened.

Hopefully people waiting on the platform did the polite thing and let him out first before boarding.

