NEW YORK (WABC) --A moment caught on camera on a New York City subway train gave literal meaning to the term rat race.
Straphangers jumped up onto their seats to get away as a rat ran up and down the aisle of the subway car.
The incident happened last week on a Queens-bound A train.
The rodent managed to escape the train once the doors opened.
Hopefully people waiting on the platform did the polite thing and let him out first before boarding.
