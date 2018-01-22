VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2107997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he hugged both Minnie and Mickey spoke volumes to the joy he felt."

A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Walt Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook page shows the heartwarming meeting.It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.----------