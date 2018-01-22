PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time (WPVI)

ORLANDO, Florida --
A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Walt Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook page shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.

MORE: Disneyland characters use sign language to communicate with boy who is deaf
EMBED More News Videos

"The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he hugged both Minnie and Mickey spoke volumes to the joy he felt."



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdisneyDisney WorldplutoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Boy with rare disorder, mini-cow build unlikely friendship
Shoppers duck as bats fly around inside Walmart
2 cows escape high school, end up in backyard
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
15-year-old girl shot at Texas high school, Teen boy arrested
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Unidentified woman collapses while recycling in Queens
Show More
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Toddler's fatal shooting stemmed from apparent gang-related argument
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
More News
Top Video
29 suffer minor injuries in smoky Brooklyn fire
Jury selection begins in trial of Cuomo's ex-aide
Eyewitness News Update
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
More Video