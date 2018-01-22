VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

ORLANDO, Florida --A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.
Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Walt Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.
It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.
Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.
Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook page shows the heartwarming meeting.
It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real life Pluto.
MORE: Disneyland characters use sign language to communicate with boy who is deaf
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts