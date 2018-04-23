  • LIVE VIDEO Live looks outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, new prince born!
IN OUR BACKYARD

A Cat Lover's Dream in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Art lovers, cat lovers, Instagram lovers unite: the 'Cats on Glass' gallery debuts for a limited time in New York City.

Emily H. Sowa
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Art lovers, cat lovers, Instagram lovers unite: the 'Cats on Glass' gallery debuts for a limited time in New York City.

This interactive pop-up exhibit is presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws and open to the public to benefit the Humane Society of New York.

Along with all of the Instagram-worthy visuals, you'll have the chance to meet Hannah Shaw (a.k.a. Kitten lady), as well as cat-lebrity Nala Cat!

The gallery celebrates feline beauty and charm in all shapes, sizes, and forms through the lens of creativity and glass. Each room in this unique, visually stunning, interactive, pop-up exhibit features an element of cats and an element of glass, to give future cat owners a chance to literally picture themselves with, and even adopt a cat.

Marvel at the larger than life cat display. Unleash your inner kitten in the yarn pom-pom room. Practice your "me-ow" in the meditation room to the tune of a cat's purr. Play with adoptable cats from the humane society of New York.

The cats on glass gallery presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws opened its doors Thursday, February 15th to a line of captivated cat lovers and is open daily through Monday, February 19th (President's Day) from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m. It's located at 524 W. 26th Street at 10th Avenue, near the high line. Admission is free, but space is limited. For more information and to rsvp, visit CatsOnGlassGallery.com.

Follow #catsonglass with @freshstep on Instagram for a glimpse into the social chatter. This Insta-worthy exhibit couldn't be more purr-fect, so catch it while you can!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsinstagramphotoartin our backyardoriginalsNew York CityLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
Escape reality at Dream Machine's 'Instagram playground'
Step into a whimsical world of balloons at Lincoln Center
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
Gigantic musical 'loops' are lighting up Broadway
More in our backyard
PETS & ANIMALS
Mini pony led police on short chase in Texas
Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
Cat walks 12 miles to reunite with family, they drop him at shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Mom charged after 2-year-old left in locked car in Queens
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Paterson police officer killed in patrol car crash
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
'Smallville' actress called 'slave master' by prosecutors
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
Show More
2 teens arrested in alleged Brooklyn school sex assault
Subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
4-alarm fire in Jersey City leaves several homeless
Waffle House gunman still being sought; residents on alert
More News