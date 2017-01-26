PETS

Nassau Police rescue dog from burning home in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A dog on Long Island is alive on Thursday night thanks to quick acting first responders in Nassau County.

Police Officers Andrew Massa, Michael Rothwell, and Steven Tornetta, and Police Medic Benjamin Butt responded to a house fire in Hicksville and heard a dog barking shortly after they arrived.

The officers and the medic barged their way into the burning home and found the dog unconscious.

Officer Rothwell then carried the dog outside, where Police Medic Butt was able to give him oxygen and revive him.

No one else in the house was injured.
