Police: 4-year-old dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn; driver in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Danielle Leigh has the details from Bushwick.

By
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A child was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn, police report.

The four-year-old girl was struck in the parking lot of a laundromat on Wyckoff Ave. and Hart St. in Bushwick while she was with her mother.

EMS Transported the child to Wyckoff Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The child's 39-year-old mother also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is a needless tragedy, and yet it is also one who people often use the laundromat say was a long time coming. Many say they have complained about the layout of the parking lot that essentially has cars driving onto the sidewalk where people are also trying to walk.



The woman exited the laundromat, climbed into her SUV, and ran over the girl before taking off.

Annie Singh was doing laundry at the time and ran outside.

"I don't think that I will get over this until I die," Singh said.

One eyewitness expressed shock that the driver didn't stop.

The driver of the SUV has not yet been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

As of Thursday, police said 42 pedestrians had been killed this year by cars. That is down about 11 percent from last year.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentchild injuredpedestrian struckBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News