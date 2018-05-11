FRESNO

Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, Police say they caught him dancing on camera. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Fresno, California, police say they caught the suspect dancing on camera.

Police say the suspect, David Seale, had a laptop in his possession which the business had reported stolen the week before. They also found he had several keys in his possession. One of those keys was to the front door of the business and another was to the same suite where the laptop was taken from.


Detectives went through three days of video from the business and were able to see the suspect entering the building with the set of keys over the weekend. They say after he entered the building for the first time, he did a little celebration dance, which was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect enter the building multiple times numerous times over the weekend before he was finally caught.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerafresnoburglaryFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Video: Woman goes to store for soda, gives birth to baby boy
2 huskies found abandoned with note at park
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
More fresno
Top Stories
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
Police investigating video of cop putting man in chokehold after prom
Will burglar who fatally pushed officer off roof get parole?
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver found guilty in retrial
Show More
Dramatic video shows high-rise rescue after scaffold swings
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
1 hurt, 1 detained in shooting at California high school
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
More News