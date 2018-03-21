Police arrest North Carolina mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, have arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.

A version of the video that's received 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The 10-second video shows the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appears to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appears to inhale and puff smoke.

Police say 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency, and possession of marijuana, and she was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.

Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge said. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

(The Associated Press contributed to this article)

