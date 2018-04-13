Police arrest suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Uniondale Marriott

Police released surveillance video of the attempted robbery in Uniondale.

Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the attempted robbery of a Nassau County hotel.

Police arrested Sunil Joseph, 40, of Glen Oaks and charged him with third degree robbery.

The incident happened at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale Wednesday.

Police say the Joseph showed a worker at the front desk a message on his cell phone that read, "Give me your money, I want your money."

The suspect left empty handed in an older Honda Civic.

He's set to appear in court to answer to the charge on Friday in Hempstead.

