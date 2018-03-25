Police bust major drug trafficking ring on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --Police busted a major drug trafficking ring on Long Island.
The Suffolk County Police Department announced they arrested six people in the takedown.
Police seized nearly $400,000 in cash, four guns and nearly five thousand grams of cocaine, crack and heroin.
Police say this was one of the largest drug networks in Suffolk County. They are identifying the leader as Michael Fearon.
