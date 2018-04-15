  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Police looking for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in East New York

EMBED </>More Videos

A 73-year-old man was attacked and robbed in East New York.

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are trying to track down the suspect in the mugging of a 73-year-old man.

It happened April 6 at an apartment building in East New York.

According to the NYPD, the suspect entered a building in the vicinity of Wortman Avenue and Schenck Avenue and approached a 73-year-old man at gunpoint.

The victim fought back, struggling with the man who struck him multiple times in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The attacker removed the victim's wallet and fled on foot. The victim sustained a laceration to the face and nose requiring stiches, and was treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 5'7", 140lbs who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie over his head, sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
muggingrobberyEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Investigation into death of alleged shoplifter after altercation
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
Search on for man who opened fire inside Brooklyn bar
AccuWeather Alert: Temps drop, heavy rain on the way
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Show More
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Prospect Park in protest
Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter 'not going' to Yankees series in Bronx
Argument over dog's real owner leads to court custody battle
Brooklyn woman found safe after reports of possible abduction
More News