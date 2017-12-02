Investigators are trying to sort out the circumstances behind a gruesome discovery in Westchester County.Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a body was found in the driveway of a mansion in Pound Ridge.Police are not saying much, only that the man who was discovered does not live at the address, and that it is being investigated as a suspicious death.The property is on Long Ridge Road, a heavily traveled road. The home has a for sale sign out front.According to property records, however, the 10,000 square foot home was listed at $2.2 million and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on two acres. The listing expired on September 12th.New York State Police is handling the investigation.