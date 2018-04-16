Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) --Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon.
At about 8 p.m. Monday, the boy's mother came home to the Esplanade Gardens apartment complex and found him unconscious.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say the child's death is considered suspicious and they are looking into the circumstances surrounding how he died.
The boy's identity has not yet been released.
----------
