A livery cab driver and father of three is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and shot several times overnight.After a year on the job, Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, was confident to pick up someone hailing a cab around 12:30 Saturday morning in the Bronx on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue."He lives nearby, so he was probably on his way home - he saw the street, he picked it up, he thought he could make some extra money," said president oft he New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, Fernando Mateo.Mateo said that decision nearly cost Camacho his life as the passenger pulled out a gun and robbed and shot Camacho several times before taking off. The suspect took $23 from Camacho.Neighbors woke up to the gunfire, and the 26-year-old, though injured, found enough strength to flag down police patrolling nearby."We saw a bunch of cops fly by at 50 miles per hour," said neighbor Ruvindra Raghunandan.There was chaos as police blocked off the streets. Officers are combing through home surveillance for evidence and to put together a description of the suspect - a man who never should have been picked up in the first place. Officials say drivers are encouraged to use a dispatch.