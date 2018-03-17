MAN SHOT

Police: Livery cab driver shot several times, robbed of $23 in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more from the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

Naveen Dhaliwal
SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) --
A livery cab driver and father of three is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and shot several times overnight.

After a year on the job, Jeffrey Cisnero Camacho, 26, was confident to pick up someone hailing a cab around 12:30 Saturday morning in the Bronx on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue.

"He lives nearby, so he was probably on his way home - he saw the street, he picked it up, he thought he could make some extra money," said president oft he New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, Fernando Mateo.

Mateo said that decision nearly cost Camacho his life as the passenger pulled out a gun and robbed and shot Camacho several times before taking off. The suspect took $23 from Camacho.

Neighbors woke up to the gunfire, and the 26-year-old, though injured, found enough strength to flag down police patrolling nearby.

"We saw a bunch of cops fly by at 50 miles per hour," said neighbor Ruvindra Raghunandan.

There was chaos as police blocked off the streets. Officers are combing through home surveillance for evidence and to put together a description of the suspect - a man who never should have been picked up in the first place. Officials say drivers are encouraged to use a dispatch.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
livery cabman shotSoundviewBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAN SHOT
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Manhunt for gunman who shot barber after dispute outside shop
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Manhattan bar
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
More man shot
Top Stories
4 servicemen from New York ID'd in Iraq helicopter crash
AccuWeather: Snowy start to Spring?
FDNY: Lithium-ion battery caused fire near LIRR
Police: Masked man rapes 12-year-old in home
Guest charged for stabbing hotel employee in face with scissors
Source: Fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump
Two new Banksy pieces pop up in NYC
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
Show More
Listen: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up
Police officers save man attempting to jump off bridge
Jets move up to No. 3 pick, ship No. 6, three second-rounders to Colts
United experiences dog mishap on flight from Newark
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
More News
Top Video
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
More Video