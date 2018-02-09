Police: Man behind fatal Brooklyn stabbing may have upset over hex

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Detectives have identified a person of interest in the brutal murder of a Brooklyn couple, and they have linked him to a dispute in their store earlier in the day.

Police say 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte and 59-year-old Hazel Brown arrived at their home on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when they were confronted on the sidewalk by a masked man with a knife.

Responders found Bonaparte dead in the driveway and Brown deceased inside the home. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

Police don't know if the grandparents were stabbed outside and Brown ran inside, or if she was followed into their house and attacked there.

Now, authorities say the man they are looking for was in the nearby King Solomon Religious Store run by the victims, and multiple witnesses told detectives he got into a dispute with them.

Among the items for sale were voodoo dolls and spells, and police say the man may have been unhappy that the hex he purchased did not work.

Detectives consider the man a person of interest and are looking for him for questioning.

