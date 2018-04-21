  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Police: Man wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat, shirt assaults man on Manhattan subway

Joe Torres has more on the subway assault in Manhattan.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are on the lookout for a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat and blue overalls for an assault at a Manhattan subway station.

The suspect got in a verbal dispute with another man while onboard a northbound 4 train approaching the Union Square/14th Street stop, officials say. The man reportedly made multiple derogatory statements about the victim's ethnicity.

The suspect then reportedly followed the victim when he got off the train at 14th Street and punched him on the head. He then proceeded to push the victim to the track bed before fleeing to the Brooklyn-bound L train platform.

The victims suffered a laceration to his head. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a heavy build, wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, a red shirt with 'Make America Great Again' in white letters, blue overalls, a black acket and jewelry around his neck.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

