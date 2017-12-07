Five young adults reputedly linked to MS-13 -- three gang members and two associates -- planned to abduct a 16-year-old and kill him in Brentwood, in an attempt to elevate their standing in the street gang, Long Island officials said.Their murderous plot was foiled by undercover Suffolk County Police detectives, who witnessed the attempt at First Street and Third Avenue in Brentwood Wednesday afternoon. They stopped the would-be abduction and held the suspects at gunpoint.Four of the five are Brentwood High School students, investigators said. Two of the five are in the United States illegally.Charged are:- 18-year-old Jorge Bermudez Cedillos, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. He is a ninth grader.- 17-year-old Lilliana Villanueva, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. He is a ninth grader.- 18-year-old Oscar Fuentes, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. He is an 11th Grader.- 18-year-old Vidal Contrera-Ortiz, in the country illegally and is originally from El Salvador. He is an 11th grader.- 20-year-old Miguel Rivera, in the country illegally from El Salvador.All are charged with second-degree conspiracy after the abduction attempt.The undercover officers were on alert after receiving reports of Hispanic males in a van approaching and harassing Hispanic youth, with the possible intent to kidnap them.Detectives believe murder plot would have served to elevate the suspects' status in MS-13.Brentwood and other parts of Long Island have been battling the gang, which has been suspected of murdering other teenagers in Suffolk and Nassau counties.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------