Police say an NYPD officer was injured during an attempted traffic stop in Times Square Saturday night.At about 11:45, the officer approached a vehicle that was driving recklessly near 234 West 42nd Street.The officer was clipped as the driver fled the scene, suffering minor injuries to his legs and back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.The vehicle involved is believed to be a black 4-door sedan that was last seen driving westbound on 42nd Street towards 8th Avenue.