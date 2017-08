A police officer was shot with a BB gun in the Bronx Tuesday night.Police were responding to a 61-year-old woman who had been shot in the hand by a BB gun at 138th Street and Lincoln Ave in the Mott Haven section just after 10 p.m.When officers arrived a male officer was shot in the forearm by a BB gun.The police investigation determined the shooting came from 300 East 138th Street.There have been no arrests as the investigation continues.