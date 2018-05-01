Police officers pulled an unconscious man from his SUV after a fiery crash in New Jersey early Tuesday.The accident happened in the area of MacArthur Avenue and Charles Street in Garfield just before 2 a.m.Officers Daniel Taylor and Marvin Monroig arrived on scene to find a 2000 Ford Explorer fully engulfed in flames after it had crashed into the rear of a park vehicle. The driver was slumped over the wheel.The officers broke the windows and forced open the door to gain entry to the SUV as it was filling with smoke. The driver, a 61-year-old Clifton resident, was then carried to safety.The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver struck a total of 12 parked cards on MacArthur Avenue prior to the fire.The man was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.The circumstances of the crash are presently unknown and remain under investigation.----------