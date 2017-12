Police are questioning a person of interest in the murder of an 80-year-old deli worker in Brooklyn Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the gunman fire five shots into the deli last Tuesday night in East New York, killing Abdulla Yafaee. Police say the person of interest was picked up by detectives but so far no charges have been filed.Police say the gunman got upset after being charged $2 for a beer that he wanted to pay $1.50 for.