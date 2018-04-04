U.S. & WORLD

Police release unusual sketch of England burglary suspect

Police in England release unusual sketch of suspect.

A police department in England is hoping all the attention over a computer-generated sketch will help them find a burglary suspect.

Some wondered if this was for real or if there had been a mistake.

The police department in Warwickshire said they produced the sketch based on the victim's description.



Police say this suspect and another man stole money from a female victim.

