Reports of a gunfire led to evacuation of holiday shoppers at a mall in Orange County, New York.Police are currently doing a sweep of the Galleria at Crystal Run mall in Middletown after it was evacuated Sunday around 3 p.m. when a gun went off.Officials do not know whether the gunfire was intentional, but say they are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.The man's gun was merely visible and pointed towards the ground. It is believed that the bullet ricocheted from the second floor and hit two victims. The injured are expected to be okay.Police say there is no danger to the community following the incident.