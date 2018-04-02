3 rescued after fire breaks out inside apartment building in East Harlem

Jim Dolan reports on the fire rescue in an East Harlem apartment building.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
First responders rescued three people after a fire erupted inside a public housing apartment building in East Harlem Monday afternoon.

Two officers from the 23rd Precinct managed to pull the victims out of the smoke and fire of an apartment at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street.

The officers heard people screaming who were trapped upstairs on the 9th floor when smoke from the fire that started in a stairwell billowed up into the apartments.

"They're hearing out the window, 'I can't breathe, help me, help me," said eyewitness Sherry Robeck

The two police officers, Foavia Chauca and Jason Truglio, charged into the smoky stairwell and ran upstairs to rescue the residents.

The officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

"I think they were pretty courageous. Nice to see NYPD on the job and really just helping people," said Robeck.

Both officers have been with the NYPD for two years.


Six other people were hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
