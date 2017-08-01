Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a hit and run driver after a man was discovered dead in the middle of a street in Queens early Tuesday.

The man, in his 30s, was found at 63rd Drive and Booth Street in Rego Park.


The man, possiblly intoxicated, was walking down the sidewalk just before 2 a.m. when witnesses heard a thud, turned around, and saw him laying in the street, investigators said.

He is believed to have been struck by a white four door sedan, which then backed in reverse down Booth Street and fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at North Shore Forest Hills Hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to look for more information.
