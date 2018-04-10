Police searching for suspect in spree of burglaries at Manhattan buildings

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a series of burglaries at Manhattan buildings over the past five months.

The pattern involves at least nine incidents dating back to late November, five of them on the Upper West Side.

In each case, police say the suspect forcibly enters the basement door of residential buildings.

He has stolen power tools, kitchen appliances and a bicycle, worth a combined total of over $11,000.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic last seen wearing all dark clothing and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycrimetheftManhattanNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arms, legs found in park after discovery of dismembered body
Guilty verdict in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
Police: Woman fatally stabs co-worker in NY restaurant kitchen
Lawsuit: NJ high school covered up wrestling coaches abuse
8-year-old calls 911 after she and 3-year-old brother kidnapped
Show More
Teenager injured while trying to hang from train at NJ station
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Girl who jumped off balcony in dance studio fire recounts harrowing escape
NJ double shooting prompts school lockdowns during manhunt
Missing North Carolina teen may have vanished with older man
More News