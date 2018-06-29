RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are frantically searching for the man wanted in a sexual assault and a series of break-ins in New Jersey.
Three homes were broken into in Rahway, all in just a half hour of each other.
Investigators say in one case, the attacker sexually assaulted a 67-year-old woman.
Police warn the burglar may use lawn furniture or low rooftops to break into the second floor of homes.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts