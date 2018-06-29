Police: NJ sex assault, break-in suspect may use lawn furniture to get into homes

David Novarro has more on the suspect wanted in Rahway.

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are frantically searching for the man wanted in a sexual assault and a series of break-ins in New Jersey.

Three homes were broken into in Rahway, all in just a half hour of each other.

Investigators say in one case, the attacker sexually assaulted a 67-year-old woman.

Police warn the burglar may use lawn furniture or low rooftops to break into the second floor of homes.

break-insex assaultRahwayUnion County
