Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong

A 17-year-old was slashed at a subway stop after agreeing online to sell sneakers, police say.Around 6 p.m. Friday the teen met with a group of three to four men aged 18-20 at E. 125th Street and Lexington Ave in East Harlem along the 4/5/6/ line to sell the sneakers. The deal was agreed upon on Facebook.The gash from the slashing was so deep, it left a trail of blood through the station. The teen was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The suspects exited the train station. No arrests were made.It is unknown whether the suspects got away with the sneakers.----------