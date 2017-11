Three suspects are wanted for vandalizing a Long Island high school.Surveillance shows a young man in a Giants sweatshirt and a woman with blonde hair driving a white Acura MDX at Syosset High School back in August. The two suspects are seen with another woman in a black mask who was already wanted for the attack.Police believe the trio spray-painted swastikas, anti-Semitic statements, profanities and the name of the MS-13 gang outside the school.