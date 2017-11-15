SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Police: Wife of Northern California gunman found dead in home

RED BLUFF, California --
Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shooting rampageu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTING RAMPAGE
Gunman in rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
Gunman among 5 dead in shootings that injured kids at school
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Musician recalls hiding under stage during Vegas shooting and running for safety
More shooting rampage
Top Stories
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter on 'GMA'
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Teens who escaped detention center captured, 1 still loose
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
Suspect in Queens double murder extradited to NYC
Sentencing for woman who killed pregnant friend, removed baby
UWS restaurant ordered to pay $2M for labor violations
Show More
Store employee told to change braids files lawsuit
Suspect wanted for sexual assault outside train station
Bronx school stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
Person in custody after deadly stabbing inside NJ home
Video released in hunt for driver who injured pedestrian
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos