CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Woman accused of dumping popcorn on 2-year-old in Levittown movie theater

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is under arrest for allegedly dumping popcorn on a 2-year-old child at a movie theater in Nassau County January.

By Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
A woman is under arrest for allegedly dumping popcorn on a 2-year-old child at a movie theater in Nassau County January.

Detectives said 25-year-old Keri Karman and 61-year-old Charles Karman, of Baldwin, told the child to quiet down during the movie at a theater in Levittown.

The girl's mother intervened then Keri Karman put her hand over the girl's mouth and started yelling and cursing at her.

Police said Keri then dumped popcorn on the girl, hit her in the head with the empty container and ran off.

The little girl suffered a contusion.

Both of the Karmans are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermentmovie theaterLevittownNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Mom pleads guilty to leaving kids home alone during Europe trip
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen
Police: LI man stalked teen at bus stop for weeks
More child endangerment
Top Stories
Officials: Man shoots himself to death near White House
Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, leaving extensive damage
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
LIRR train slams into car, killing driver
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter
Roy Moore asks for money to pay legal fees
CMU student in custody after allegedly killing parents
Nor'easter leaves drivers from NY, NJ stranded in PA
Show More
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
More News
Top Video
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Overturned truck on Verrazano-Narrows Bridge
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video