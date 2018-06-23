Police: Woman killed by subway train may have slipped off platform

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities believe a 33-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a subway train slipped and fell onto the tracks.

The incident was reported Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on the northbound platform at Broadway and West 72nd Street.

Police say the woman fell into the path of a 3 Train and became pinned between the train and the platform.

She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

