A 67-year-old woman shoveling snow died when her husband ran over her in their New Jersey driveway, officials said.Ann Weisse was shoveling the driveway of her Pompton Plains home on Lockwood Avenue at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday when she was struck, officials said.Her husband, Frank Weisse, was trying to leave, did not see her, and accidentally backed the truck over her.A neighbor who witnessed the accident called 911.She was pronounced dead at Chilton Medical Center.Officials said no criminality is suspected.