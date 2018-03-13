Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of bras from California Victoria's Secret

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

FOLSOM, California --
Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.

Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.

According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.

The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.

Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
victoria's secrettheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
What you need to know about mass transit during the nor'easter
1 dead when bus carrying students plunges into Alabama ravine
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
Escaped NJ prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later
Woman fatally struck by school bus
Show More
Tillerson out as secretary of state, may have found out on Twitter
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Authorities scramble after deadly doorstep bombs in Austin
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
More Video